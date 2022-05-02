Megan Thee Stallion honored for her contributions to Houston

Megan Thee Stallion — whose real name is Megan Pete — joined Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on stage, as May 2 was declared “Megan Thee Stallion Day” in recognition of the Grammy winner’s contributions to the community.

Turner also handed the rapper a belt buckle for the city and a cowboy hat.

Alongside a picture on stage with the mayor, Megan wrote on Instagram: “Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY. And in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX.

“Thank you Mayor @sylvesterturner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today.”

In March 2021, Megan launched the Hotties Helping Houston fundraiser to foot the bill for the repair costs of the homes of senior citizens and single mothers who had their houses destroyed in the Texas freeze.

The treacherous snowstorms left many Americans without power, heat, and some, clean water, and Megan’s home state was hit the hardest, with widespread blackouts across the state.

Megan’s fundraising drive was supported by a number of major donors, including brands Mielle, Revlon, Fashion Nova, Dolce and Gabbana, and her label 300 Entertainment.

The Hotties Helping Houston fund offered monetary support for two years. Megan’s “Beautiful Mistakes” collaborators Maroon 5, actress Taraji P. Henson and megastar Billie Eilish have also joined the “Savage” star in helping to rebuild her hometown.

In a statement at the time, she said: “Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown.

“I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events.”