Antonio Brown claims there’s ‘no racism’ in America (video)

Controversy’s favorite problem child, Antonio Brown, blurted out more questionable utterances when he claimed that “there’s no racism” in America, just a few months after decrying White privilege and saying racism got him kicked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The outcast NFL wide receiver was speaking on the “We In Miami” podcast to promote his new music, AB said convincingly that racism is a thing of the past, which incited a severe rebuke from some social media users.

Brown calmly and audaciously explained to the listeners in the audience that “you don’t have to have self-pity, there is no racism, you can do what you want in America.”

This is a radical departure from Brown’s pronouncements at the beginning of the year when he walked off the field in the middle of a game — while stripping off his uniform and equipment — and went on to cite the racism in the NFL as one of the reasons he was excised from the squad.

And, in 2019, Brown also belly-ached publicly about how a “A Caucasian player get a domestic [charge], go to jail, still out here playing” for infractions that Black players were punished for.

Guess all mighty @nfl can hold players out against there will no criminal charges pending nothing but

A Caucasian player gets a domestic go to jail still out there playing targeted hate against us everywhere my peeps — AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019

In related news, AB lambasted Colin Kaepernick as “trash” and boldly charged that he “doesn’t want to play” in the league anymore because he inked a multimillion-dollar deal with Nike — even though dozens of players have or had deals with the shoe and apparel giant as well as with the company’s competitors.

