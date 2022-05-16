Ciara graces the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ issue (video)

Songstress Ciara has made her dream come true.

The 36-year-old mother of three has fulfilled a lifelong dream of gracing the coveted cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition for 2022. According to sources at the renowned sports magazine, Ciara will join the likes of Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu on the cover.

The edition will be unveiled on May 19 and SI Swim has only provided this sneak peek until that date.

Ciara told the mag that she has wanted to be on the cover since former supermodel-turned-TV host Tyra Banks made history by being the first Black woman to get the nod.

“It’s always been pretty significant in the entertainment space,” Ciara said. “So it’s a big dream come true for me.”

Her husband, superstar NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, said his wife shifts the environment of whatever space she’s in because she is “a ray of light.”

“She tilts rooms when she walks into them; it really seems like all the furniture just slides her way,” Wilson said.

“As you can probably tell, I’m incredibly proud of my wife,” Wilson added, saying Ciara will “use the visibility that comes with being on the cover to inspire even more people.”

Caira, who co-founded the Why Not You Foundation which empowers young people to access education and health programs to change the future, said she wants to be an inspiration to others through her actions.

“I always say I’m a woman of ambition on a mission,” Ciara said. “I’m going to go after what I want and believe I can get it.”

Check out a snippet of the 2022 SI Swim below: