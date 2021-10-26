Russell Wilson pulls out all the stops for Ciara’s 36th birthday (video)

R&B songstress and model Ciara turned 36 on Oct. 25 and her husband Russell Wilson took to Instagram to honor his lady. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback posted a few pictures and shared some sentimental thoughts about his wife.

“Perfect in every way. God made you for me. He made you to fit perfectly in my arms. Made you to be the amazing woman and mother you are. God made you to entertain the world with your gift to sing & dance! He gifted you with the ability to Tilt the room.. when you walk in ALL the furniture slides towards you. He gifted you with the ability to smile and bring joy to ALL things! Gifted you with the ability to LOVE. Happy Birthday my Queen @Ciara Heaven sent!” Wilson posted.

Ciara shared her love back and responded to the post with a few thoughts of her own.

“Awe baby. You are my everything! Thank you for making me feel special today, and everyday. I’m a better woman because of you! I love you so much!,” the “Goodies” singer wrote.

Wilson may have begun Ciara’s day with a love letter, but he closed the night in even more spectacular fashion when he booked the Seattle Space Needle for a private dinner. The iconic spot is a 605-ft.-tall spire at the Seattle Center, with an observation deck & a rotating restaurant. Ciara shared the footage as well and thanked her love.

“Wow Babe @DangeRussWilson Thank You for loving me the way you do! ❤️ I didn’t have much growing up, but I can say I had a lot of love. That feeling made me feel like I could conquer the world. That’s how you make me feel. Like a little girl all over again. I love you so much! #BirthDayGirl #Forever21 #SpaceNeedleForTwo,” she added.

Check out Ciara’s birthday celebration below.