The Pittsburgh Steelers improved their record to 5-2 with a commanding 37-point victory over the New York Jets, marking Russell Wilson’s debut as the franchise’s starting quarterback.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to start Wilson over Justin Fields, who had a relatively successful start to the season, paid off as Wilson led the Steelers to a decisive 22-point win.

During the postgame press conference, former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall made a surprise appearance to question Tomlin about his decision. Marshall asked if starting Wilson was one of the boldest choices of Tomlin’s coaching career.

“That’s why I’m well-compensated,” Tomlin responded, highlighting the pressure and responsibility that comes with his high-profile position.

Wilson’s performance was stellar in his first start as a Steeler and his first NFL game since Dec. 2023. He threw for two touchdowns and added another rushing touchdown, completing 16 of 29 pass attempts for 264 yards.

As the NFL’s longest-tenured head coach, Tomlin is no stranger to making tough decisions. His ability to navigate the pressures of coaching at such a high level is a testament to his experience and expertise.

The Steelers’ victory not only boosts their confidence but also sets a positive tone for the remainder of the season. With Wilson now at the helm, fans are eager to see how the team will perform in upcoming games.

Tomlin’s bold decision to start Wilson may very well be a turning point for the franchise as they aim for a successful playoff run. The move demonstrates Tomlin’s willingness to take calculated risks to improve the team’s performance.

Wilson’s impressive debut suggests that he still has the ability to be a game-changing quarterback, despite his recent struggles with other teams. His performance against the Jets showcased his arm strength, mobility and decision-making skills that made him a star earlier in his career.

The Steelers’ offensive line deserves credit for providing Wilson with the protection he needed to succeed. Their improved play allowed Wilson to operate comfortably in the pocket and make plays downfield.

The team’s defense also played a crucial role in the victory, limiting the Jets’ offense and creating opportunities for Wilson and the offense to build a substantial lead. This balanced performance bodes well for the Steelers’ prospects moving forward.

As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how Tomlin and his coaching staff continue to utilize Wilson’s skills within their offensive scheme. The quarterback’s ability to extend plays and make throws on the run adds a new dimension to the Steelers’ offense.

The win against the Jets also puts pressure on other teams in the AFC North. With the Steelers showing signs of improvement and Wilson settling into his role, they could become serious contenders for the division title.

For Wilson, this performance represents a chance at career redemption. After facing criticism and setbacks in recent years, his strong debut with the Steelers could mark the beginning of a career resurgence.

Tomlin’s decision to start Wilson reflects the coach’s broader philosophy of maximizing player potential and making bold moves when necessary. This approach has contributed to the Steelers’ consistent success under his leadership.

As the Steelers prepare for their upcoming games, the focus will be on maintaining the momentum generated by this impressive victory. Wilson’s continued development within the offense and the team’s overall performance will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike.

The Steelers’ triumph over the Jets serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the NFL, where a single decision can dramatically alter a team’s trajectory. With Wilson at quarterback and Tomlin’s steady leadership, the Steelers appear poised for an exciting and potentially successful season.