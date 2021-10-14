Ciara encourages husband Russell after he was hospitalized for a game injury

Ciara has hailed her husband Russell Wilson “the toughest man I know” after he underwent surgery.

The Seattle Seahawks champ is believed to have required screws in his finger after injuring himself during the team’s game between the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Oct. 7.

And the “1,2 Step” singer used Instagram to give an update on her spouse and shared a snap of her by his bedside in hospital as he recovers.

Ciara — who has Future Zahir, 7, with her ex-partner Future, and Sienna, 4, and Win, 14 months, with Russell — captioned the photo: ​“You’re the toughest Man I know. Always dedicated and committed to doing whatever it takes. I love you so much, my Sweet King. Thank you, Dr. Shin and team for taking care of my baby #3 #RareBreed.”

Meanwhile, the loved-up pair recently claimed they knew within five minutes of meeting that they’d marry and have children.

The “Goodies” singer and the sports star celebrated five years of marriage in July and admitted it was a case of love at first sight for them.

Russell gushed: “I would say the first five minutes I met C, I knew she was going to be my wife and I also knew she was going to be a great mom and I think that she’s everything that you’d want her to be in terms of being so caring.

“She doesn’t mind getting her hands dirty. She wants to be around the kids as much as possible and teach them the way she knows how to. I think the best thing is she loves with a full heart every day. Being around her for five minutes, I knew. I knew in that moment she was everything I ever wanted.”

“I also knew in the same moment — in the same five minutes,” Ciara added.

“I can say after the first time of being around each other, I knew he was going to be everything that I could have hoped for and dreamed of, just to be honest, and especially in the case of raising kids. I knew he was going to be a person that would be capable of it all. A man who would be capable of it all,” she said.