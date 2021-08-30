Check out Ciara’s new fashion line, LITA

Ciara continues to flaunt her fashion swag and just released her own clothing line LITA under The House of LR&C, which she founded with her husband Russell Wilson and Christine Day in 2020. LITA stands for Love Is The Answer, and is described to be for women who want to “be fly but don’t have to spend a crazy amount of money.”

Prices in the line range from $68-$895 and consists of the Leader Track Pant in Stretch Leather, the Lover Shirt Jacket in Lamb Papery, a ’90s-inspired Varsity Tour Jacket, the Ciara XO Combat Boots, the Fang High Top Sneakers, Amour Coat Faux Fur Coat and much more.

“From my childhood obsession with my grandmother’s closet in which every item was perfectly tailored to playing dress up in my Mom’s clothes, and sometimes even my Dad’s … I’ve always had an incredible love for fashion. It’s one of the ways I feel I can best express myself! I am so proud to share my Women’s Brand — LITA by Ciara, LITA stands for Love Is The Answer! Women have an incredibly expansive gift for expressing Love. We make a lot happen with our Love. We are empowered by the way we know how to Love,” the “Body Party” singer posted on Instagram.

LITA is available at select Nordstrom stores, Nordstrom’s website and www.thehouseoflrc.com. New pieces will only be released in the fall and summer to keep in alignment with their focus on sustainability.

“The love that went into the process of selecting the fabrics and the designs is what makes this brand special. Love is the Answer. LITA is the marriage of sustainability and accessible luxury for women. I want women from every walk of life to feel and enjoy the same comfort, cool, and confidence that I feel when wearing the collection” Ciara further commented to Elle Magazine.

Check out a few pieces from the line below.