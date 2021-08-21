Russell Wilson partners with Lids to debut new hat line (photos)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson just unveiled his new hat line from his 3Brand label which will be sold exclusively at Lids. The collection is one of three drops from Russell Wilson and 3Brand this year and the new caps have Wilson’s signature No.3 icon logo and come in three different colors.

“I have always dreamed of having my own hat line at Lids and to finally launch my 3Brand collection exclusively at Lids is a dream come true. Being able to keep your dreams alive, never giving up, and living life with a why not your attitude is what the 3BRAND signifies and I can’t wait to see everyone wearing them,” Wilson told The Bleacher Report.

Five percent of the cap’s sales will be donated to the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting poverty through education and empowering youth to lead with confidence. Since Wilson’s rookie year in Seattle in 2012, he has visited children suffering from cancer every Tuesday and he established the Why Not You Foundation in 2014 to support kids through educational opportunities and food sharing programs. The foundation also supports student access to equal education opportunities, children’s health, and food security initiatives.

“My No. 1 focus is always how we can serve others and how we can give back. That’s always been the No. 1 priority for me in terms of partnerships and deciding on a partnership. It was a no-brainer for both Lids and me to be able to do this together. 3Brand really represents kids and people who have a ‘why not you’ attitude, people who want to dream big and accomplish their goals when everyone says no,” Wilson also told The Bleacher Report.

The hats begin at $39.99 and the first release is available now at Lids stores nationwide and Lids.com. Check out a few of the color schemes of Wilson’s 3Brand hats below.