R&B singer-songwriter and dancer Ciara has taken maternity fashion to a whole new level, showcasing an impressive 16 different looks while pregnant. The icon tagged stylist Marni Senofonte in the video, who has worked with both Beyoncé and Kendall Jenner.

The singer, who is expecting her fourth child, shared her stunning outfits on TikTok with the caption, “I couldn’t go to fashion week and turn up, so I brought fashion week to me!”

Ciara’s outfits featured designs from a host of high-end designers, including Rick Owens, Christian Louboutin, Jean Paul Gaultier, Jimmy Choo, Balmain and Pierre Cardin, among others.

The “Goodies” singer’s personal stylist, Deonte “DeO” Nash, along with assistants Damien Lloyd and Brian Conway, helped put together the diverse range of looks. The photos, captured by Brian Ziff, showcased Ciara’s glowing pregnancy style, from edgy leather ensembles to gowns.

Senofonte also posted the moment on Instagram with the caption: “Mama Cici, @ciara. Been a highlight of my life watching [you] grow literally and figuratively; all these years. So proud of you! Good girl n’ a baaaad b*xoxoxoxoxo. Asking for everyone, how many babies [are] in there? Hahahahahaha.”

Ciara’s bold fashion statement proves that pregnancy doesn’t have to limit one’s clothing choices. Instead, it can be a time to embrace and celebrate the changes in one’s body with confidence and flair. The singer’s fashion week at home has certainly set a high bar for maternity style.