Steelers target rising QB as potential new franchise leader

The Pittsburgh Steelers are evaluating Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe as a potential first-round draft pick amid uncertainty at the position, with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields approaching free agency.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller projects the Steelers selecting Milroe with the 28th overall pick, noting his dual-threat capabilities and high development ceiling. Milroe has thrown 15 touchdown passes while rushing for 17 more this season.

The quarterback combines Wilson-like arm strength with Fields-style mobility. Scouts view him as a raw prospect who could benefit from veteran mentorship before taking over as starter.

This strategic approach mirrors Pittsburgh’s recent quarterback management. The team previously drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round before signing Wilson, ultimately trading Pickett to Philadelphia after he expressed concerns about his role.

Miller suggests the Steelers could re-sign Wilson while developing Milroe, providing stability while preparing for the future. This would allow Milroe time to refine his passing touch and decision-making without immediate pressure to start.

The decision carries significant implications for Pittsburgh’s long-term success. The franchise seeks to maintain competitive stability while securing its next franchise quarterback after the Ben Roethlisberger era.

NFL talent evaluators praise Milroe’s physical tools but emphasize the importance of proper development time. His performance at Alabama demonstrates playmaking ability that could translate well to the Steelers’ offensive system.

The team’s draft position at 28 could require creative maneuvering to select Milroe, as other quarterback-needy teams may target him earlier. Pittsburgh’s front office has historically shown willingness to move up for desired prospects.

Recent quarterback transitions across the NFL demonstrate the value of measured development approaches, particularly for athletic prospects like Milroe who may need time to adapt to pro-style offenses.

League sources indicate multiple teams within the top 20 picks have expressed interest in Milroe, potentially forcing Pittsburgh to trade up to secure their target. Draft analysts project his stock rising after combine and pro day performances.

History suggests the Steelers’ methodical approach to quarterback development, dating back to Roethlisberger’s rookie season, when he initially sat behind veteran Tommy Maddox before circumstances thrust him into the starting role.

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s system could particularly benefit from Milroe’s skill set, combining designed quarterback runs with deep passing concepts that maximize his arm strength.

Financial considerations also factor into the decision, as rookie quarterback contracts provide salary cap flexibility compared to veteran deals. This could allow Pittsburgh to invest in supporting talent around a developing Milroe.

Team leadership emphasizes the importance of finding their next franchise quarterback while maintaining competitive standards. The potential Milroe selection represents a balance between immediate capability and long-term development.