Fans claim that the NFL fumbled the ball when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes failed to make the AFC roster for the 2025 Pro Bowl, which is the equivalent of the NBA and MLB all-star games.

Mahomes, the signal caller for the Kansas City Chiefs, was snubbed despite the team being the two-time defending Super Bowl champ which leads the league this season with a 15-1 record.

The NFL posted the rosters for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games on its X platform on Thursday morning, Jan. 2, 2025. Players from 28 of 32 teams were selected. The Baltimore Ravens led the way with nine selections, followed by the Detroit Lions (seven), Minnesota Vikings (six), Philadelphia Eagles (six), Dallas Cowboys (five) and the Chiefs (five).

Fans are shocked that Patrick Mahomes’ didn’t make the all-star team

Some Chiefs fans noticed the conspicuous absence of Mahomes’ name on the quarterback’s list and began firing off on social media.

Four teams failed to send a single player to the Pro Bowl: the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

Other great players who were snubbed by the fan voting include Lions safety Kerby Joseph, who leads the NFL in interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes supporters sound off on the snub

“The Pro Bowl voting system is a JOKE! Not having Mahomes or McDuffie on the roster after leading a back to back Super Bowl team to a 15-1 record w/16 players designated to IR this yr is flat out EMBARRASSING & shows the overall lack of football knowledge by the general public,” one fan barked on X.

“Told you about Mahomes. No way he belongs on this Pro Bowl roster,” retorted former star sports talk show host Skip Bayless.

“Yes! Patrick Mahomes didn’t make it to the Pro Bowl this year…last thing the league wants is a pissed off Patrick come playoff time,” another fan surmised.

“Wow…Pat Mahomes shut out of Pro Bowl. No respect for his accomplishments and a 15-1 season,” a fourth fan said, while a fifth added: “Keeping Mahomes of the pro bowl just in time for the playoffs doesn’t seem the wisest idea for AFC defenses.”

Other fans weighed in on the Mahomes snub as well as others they believe were disrespected by not making the Pro Bowl team.