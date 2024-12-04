Travis Kelce said he’s not on the same page as Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce complains that he and teammate Patrick Mahomes have not been on the same page, which he describes as “f—ing frustrating.”

The superstar and his brother, the recently retired Jason Kelce, who were raised in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, broached this topic on their “New Heights” podcast. The two future Hall of Famers discussed the well-documented adversities the Chiefs have encountered in trying to score more points in 2023, despite sporting the NFL’s best record at 11-1.

Travis Kelce, who is famously dating global icon Taylor Swift, is perplexed at how arduous this path is as the Chiefs go for three Super Bowl championships in a row, which would be unprecedented.

“Right now, for whatever reason this year, I just can’t find my way in the end zone,” Travis said on the Dec. 4 episode. “I’m just not on the same page as Pat. It can get frustrating. It can get f—ing frustrating. That’s for damn sure.”

More specifically, sports pundits have highlighted the Chiefs’ inability to score touchdowns once they’re inside the 20-yard line.

“Where I take a lot of pride is once we get in that red zone, man,” Travis continued. “I get a little hungrier.”

Travis credits NFL defenses with figuring out how the Chiefs normally like to operate and have capitalized on the squad’s weaknesses. “They had a good understanding of what we were trying to do and how to stop us and how to slow us down,” Kelce said.

“They eliminated a lot of the big-time plays that we had. On top of that, keep us out of the end zone. That was the biggest thing for me.”

Brother Jason Kelce implored his brother to chill out on the self-criticisms as it is hard to win one title, much less three in a row.

“I know you hold yourself to a really high standard,” the elder Kelce brother said. “I think you’re being a little hard on yourself.”

Travis Kelce hastened to add that Mahomes is an elite NFL quarterback who has excelled at distributing the football to the team’s primary weapons.

“I just wanna have a successful offense, and I think Pat’s doing a great job of finding the open guy and making the right decisions right now.”