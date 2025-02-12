NFL’s Kadarius Toney arrested for strangulation in Georgia

NFL star Kadarius Toney has been arrested in suburban Atlanta after allegedly choking a woman with enough force to cut off her breathing and cause hemorrhaging in her eyes.

Kadarius Toney jailed near Atlanta

The two-time Super Bowl champion was arrested and thrown into the Douglas County Jail in Georgia, about 20 miles west of Atlanta, after getting into a verbal and physical altercation with a woman.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, the former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was accused of putting his hand around a woman’s throat during a dispute at a Georgia residence on Jan. 14 and squeezing “with enough force to cause her to be unable to breathe.”

Kadarius Toney allegedly squeezed with significant force

Toney allegedly wrapped his hand around the unnamed woman’s throat hard enough, Douglas County officer stated in its report, that it left red marks on her neck and caused petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes.

Toney also allegedly took her phone to prevent her from notifying the authorities of the alleged domestic abuse. The arrest warrant was issued Jan. 15.

The publication reports that Toney, 26, was arrested and confined to a Douglas County facility on Feb. 6 with charges of aggravated assault and one charge of obstructing/harassing 911 calls. His bond was $25,000 on each count.

Kadarius Toney’s rise and fall is well chronicled

The New York Giants took a chance on Toney, despite multiple on-and-off-the-field issues at the University of Florida, to draft him in the first round.

Toney then landed in Kansas City, where he won a couple of championships with the Chiefs. But he became notorious league-wide due to his penchant for dropping passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes — particularly in crunch time.

After being released by the Chiefs, Toney landed in Cleveland, but the Browns released the troubled receiver after making multiple critical mistakes again.