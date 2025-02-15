Best live TV moments: Mahomes cries, Stephen A and Druski

From viral comedy to unforgettable sports takes, this week delivered some of the best moments on television. Whether it’s Leon Thomas flexing his musical genius, Druski keeping us laughing, or Stephen A. Smith giving us another classic rant, these are the moments we can’t stop talking about. Let’s break down the biggest TV moments that had everyone tuned in.

Patrick Mahomes crying

Super Bowl LIX might have been the worst performance of Patrick Mahomes career. The Chiefs were embarrassed on national TV and apparently it was too much for Mahomes to hold in. The cameras caught a red eyed Mahomes in the fourth quarter as his emotions finally got the best of him

people asking for patrick mahomes crying here u go

— 🦭 (@theebaddiexoxo) February 10, 2025

Leon Thomas performs “Mutt”

2024 was the year that Leon Thomas blossomed into arguably the biggest R&B star in the world. “Mutt” is one of the biggest songs in the world, and Thomas’ “Mutt” album was one of the best albums of the previous year. Thomas made his live TV debut last week on ‘The Late Show’ and he ripped it. We’ll let y’all see for yourselves.

Leon Thomas was singing his ass off performing "Mutt" 😍 — They Have The Range (@HaveTheRange) February 8, 2025

Stephen A. Smith vs Serena Williams

I think people were only offended because he was right. Serena Williams crip-walking during the Super Bowl was the highlight of Kendrick Lamar’s performance, but Stephen A. wondered why she was even up there and provided a magnificent argument towards why. How would you feel if your wife was on the biggest stage in the world dancing in the name of her ex? No way you would be comfortable with that.

Stephen A. Smith on Serena Williams' cameo during the Super Bowl halftime show: "If I'm married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his ass. 'Cause clearly you don't belong with me. What you worried about him for and you're with me? Bye. Bye." — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 10, 2025

Druski during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Druski is the funniest man on the planet, and he showed why. That man cannot hoop. His appearance in the celebrity game was filled with bricks, airballs, and super unathletic moments. He did knock down one three that had him hyped but outside of that Druski didn’t record much. He finished with four points, and he thought he was actually going to win MVP of the game. That didn’t happen but enjoy his highlights below.

Someone had to make the Druski vid

— Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) February 15, 2025

Juju Watkins takes down the top school in the nation

Juju Watkins is the best player in college ball, and she proved it yesterday Feb. 14. She went off for 38 points, 11 rebounds, 8 blocks, 5 ASSISTS, 6/9 three pointers on 12/26 shooting. What makes this performance even more impressive, she did it against the number one team in the country, and they were also undefeated. Watkins is the best player we’ve seen in college since Caitlin Clark, and it is not particularly close.