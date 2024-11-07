Stephen A. Smith considers running for president

ESPN’s marquee personality, Stephen A. Smith, told the women on “The View” that he would consider running for the highest office in the land if he thought he could be elected.

Smith, 56, the host of the popular sports talk show “First Take,” responded to co-host Sunny Hostin’s question about his political ambitions as he has been told he looks like a presidential prospect.

Stephen A. Smith initially gave an emphatic “no”

“Would you do that? You think you’re qualified to run for president?” Hostin asked.

“Hell, no,” Smith responded without indicating which question he was answering. “I have said this on many occasions. The answer would be, ‘Hell no,’ because I like my life. I’m living a pretty good life.”

“But I must confess, I wish I could debate some of these guys. I’d love to be on the debate stage going up against these guys with the presidency on the line.”

Stephen A. Smith gave the conditions for running for the presidency

Smith then got serious and said that he’d consider a run for the Oval Office.

“I’m half joking, but I kind of mean it,” Smith said. “I mean, I have no desire to be a congressional figure or a senator, but if you came to me and you told me I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would definitely consider it.”

If he were to run for President, Smith said he would do so as an independent. “ … I don’t like either side, and I’m not going to be bought and paid for,” he said.

Smith added, “I’m going to do what I believe is in the best interest of the American people, whatever that may be, and I’m going to make my decisions and I’m going to stand on them.”