Wendy Williams to appear on ‘The View’

Wendy Williams will be returning to the national platform where she became a legend when she appears on “The View.”

According to The Daily Mail, Williams’ visit on “The View” will be via telephone, ABC revealed to the outlet on Sunday, March 9.

A plethora of physical and mental setbacks ended Wendy Williams’ daytime reign

Williams, 60, was the undisputed queen of morning talk shows with her eponymous program that ran for 13 seasons, from Sept. 2009 to June 2022. But a multiplicity of physical, mental and medical maladies pushed her into early retirement, one year before her show went off the air and was replaced by Sherri Shepherd’s self-titled show.

Part of the segment will undoubtedly be devoted to discussing Williams‘ dementia diagnosis and her fight to end her court-mandated guardianship. The co-hosts are expected to broach many of the same topics that Williams talked about during a phone-in interview with “The Breakfast Club” morning radio show on Jan. 16, 2025.

Wendy Williams decries the ‘suffocating’ living conditions

As most of pop culture knows, Williams has decried the prison-like conditions that she has allegedly been forced to subsist under since her diagnosis. She has had very few privileges, must obtain permission to leave the floor that she’s assigned to, and has been barred from the top floor where the restaurant is located because she allegedly got drunk one day.

The guardianship did relent, however, enabling Williams to attend her son’s graduation from college as well as visit her father for a few days for his 94th birthday in Florida.

There is no indication yet if Williams will be seen on a screen or be heard audibly with “The View” hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

“The View’s” schedule, obtained by The Daily Mail, indicates that Williams will be accompanied by Ginalisa Monterroso, the founder and president of Connect Care Advisory Group.

New York has launched 2 probes into Wendy Williams’ guardianship

This report comes amid the news that New York authorities have launched two separate investigations into how her guardianship has been handled. Sources say Wendy recently had a sit-down with Adult Protective Services. APS has also been making calls to folks close to Williams, trying to get a clearer picture of her current living conditions at an assisted-living facility in New York.

Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in February 2024, with Morrissey saying the former gossip queen was “cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.”