Raven-Symoné opens up about politics and her time on ‘The View’

Raven-Symoné, the beloved actress and former co-host of “The View,” recently made a guest appearance on the show, where she candidly discussed her evolving relationship with politics and her experiences during her time on the panel. Known for her roles in “That’s So Raven” and “The Cosby Show,” Raven’s insights resonate deeply with audiences, especially as the political landscape heats up ahead of the upcoming elections.

Reflecting on her time at ‘The View’

During her guest appearance, Raven humorously shared that she still feels the effects of her time on “The View,” jokingly referring to it as having “PTSD.” She co-hosted the show from 2015 to 2016 and admitted that returning to the studio brought back a mix of memories. When asked by panelist Joy Behar if it felt good to be back, Raven quipped, “Um, certain things do! Actually, no, as you guys know, every time I come here, I have to come to this job maybe, like, 45 minutes early to say hi to everybody. And then when I get on this, I have PTSD. Please don’t ask me any questions!”

Increased interest in politics

One of the most striking revelations from Raven’s recent visit was her newfound interest in politics. She stated, “I watch a lot more politics now that I’m not on the show,” indicating a shift in her perspective since leaving the high-pressure environment of daytime television. This change comes as she finds herself more engaged with current events, particularly as the nation gears up for the presidential election.

Raven elaborated on her political views, noting that her approach to voting is influenced by her desire to choose a candidate who best represents her values. “There are some things I like about the Republican side and there are some things I like about the Democrat side, but ultimately I’m choosing the person that best represents me as a human to the rest of the world,” she explained. This nuanced perspective highlights the complexity of political affiliation and the importance of personal representation in the electoral process.

Connecting with influential figures

During her appearance, Raven also reminisced about her visit to the White House during Pride Month, where she had the opportunity to meet Vice President Kamala Harris. This experience not only underscores her commitment to advocacy but also reflects her desire to engage with influential figures in the political sphere.

Raven’s relationship with her former co-host Whoopi Goldberg remains strong, as they continue to connect over shared experiences. In a recent podcast episode, the two shared laughs and insights, showcasing the camaraderie that has developed over the years. Their discussions often touch on important topics, including identity and representation, which resonate with many in the Black community.

A voice for change

Raven’s journey from child star to a thoughtful commentator on politics illustrates the evolution of her career and her commitment to using her platform for positive change. As she navigates her role in the entertainment industry and her engagement with political discourse, Raven serves as an inspiration for young Black Americans seeking to make their voices heard.

Her candid reflections on her time at “The View” and her current political engagement highlight the importance of representation and the power of personal choice in shaping the future. As the political landscape continues to evolve, Raven-Symoné stands as a testament to the impact of informed and engaged citizens.