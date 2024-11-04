Leon Thomas is taking his artistry on the road with his first headline tour

In an era where musical boundaries continue to blur, Leon Thomas is a testament to artistic versatility. The 30-year-old Brooklyn native has evolved from a promising talent into a multifaceted artist, moving between music production, performance and acting.

Thomas’ 2023 debut album, Electric Dusk, launched his solo career, showcasing R&B that draws from multiple genres. The album featured collaborations with Victoria Monet, Benny the Butcher and Ty Dolla $ign, with singles “Breaking Point” and “Crash & Burn” establishing his sound.

His work as a producer earned him a Grammy in 2024 for SZA‘s hit single “Snooze.”

In September, Thomas released his sophomore album, MUTT. The project’s lead single, “Far Fetched,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, introduced a collection that crosses genre boundaries while maintaining R&B roots.

MUTT includes collaborations with Wale, Baby Rose and Masego. The album’s title track gained momentum through a remix featuring Freddie Gibbs.

“I’ve always seen music as something that shouldn’t be confined to one space,” Thomas said. “Whether I’m producing, singing, or collaborating, it’s all about creating something authentic.”

After performing at One Music Festival on Oct. 27, Thomas’ 13-city tour resumes Nov. 9 in Chicago and concludes Nov. 29 in Los Angeles. The tour marks fans’ first chance to hear both albums performed live.

Thomas represents a new wave of musicians who transcend traditional industry roles. His path from Brooklyn to Grammy winner reflects modern R&B’s evolution, where boundaries between creator and performer blur.