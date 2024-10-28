ONE Musicfest was a reminder that Black music is thriving (EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS)

The 15th annual ONE Musicfest transformed Atlanta’s Central Park into a celebration of urban culture’s finest, drawing thousands of enthusiastic fans Oct. 26-27. The two-day festival showcased a powerhouse lineup spanning R&B, hip-hop, and soul, featuring Grammy winner Jill Scott, Fantasia Barrino, Atlanta’s own Gunna and Latto, and rising stars Victoria Monét, GloRilla, and many more. The festival has become one of the premier music gatherings, consistently highlighting established legends and emerging voices in Black music.

Day one opened with rising star Akeem Ali energizing the crowd with a dynamic performance that got fans dancing. Following Ali’s set, Fridday took the stage to enthusiastic cheers, delivering his signature sound to an appreciative audience. Country artist Tanner Adell showed her genre-blending versatility, with festivalgoers joining in vocal unison throughout her performance.

BigXThaPlug energized the Atlanta crowd with his signature Texas-influenced rap style, setting the stage for veteran performers Method Man and Redman. The iconic duo followed with a performance showcasing their celebrated collaboration from the 1990s that helped define East Coast hip-hop.

Ari Lennox maintained composure during her forty-five-minute performance despite technical difficulties, treating fans to silky vocals on hits like “Pressure” and “BMO.” Fantasia followed with a dynamic set. Her Grammy-winning voice soaring through gospel-tinged renditions of “When I See You” and “Free Yourself.” The crowd was so taken they began screaming her name.

When Nelly took the stage, joining forces with Atlanta’s own Jermaine Dupri and fellow St. Louis artists Murphy Lee, J-Kwon, Chingy, City Spud, and Kyjuan, the collaborators delivered a high-energy medley that had the crowd on their feet.

Later in the evening, DJ Greg Street orchestrated an Atlanta hip-hop celebration featuring Young Dro, Rich Boy, Crime Mob, Youngbloodz, Travis Porter, Trillville, Eastside Boyz, Big Boi, and Killer Mike. Earth, Wind & Fire provided classic hits before D.J. Drama energized the crowd with special guests Jeremih and 2 Chainz. As the sun set and the weather cooled, the packed grounds left no room for movement as fans eagerly awaited the headliner, Latto, who filled in for Cardi B. When she performed her latest single “Brokey,” fans’ deafening screams filled the place.

Day two opened with Grammy-nominated singer Koryn Hawthorne delivering a powerful gospel performance. DJ Mars elevated the energy afterward, commanding the turntables while hosting an all-star lineup featuring T.I., Keri Hilson, Lloyd, F.L.Y., Trap Beckham, and Will Traxx. Actor and singer Leon Thomas III delivered a soulful performance showcasing tracks from his debut solo album, Electric Dusk.

British rapper Huncho hit the stage after Sexyy Red could not appear, and Red, a St. Louis native, performed her viral hit while Memphis rapper GloRilla demonstrated the intense, street-smart delivery that has become her trademark. Her performance highlighted the growing influence of female rappers from America’s heartland in contemporary hip-hop.

Later, Victoria Monét energized the crowd with her Grammy-winning R&B, showcasing dynamic vocals and choreography. Neo-soul pioneer Jill Scott followed, drawing from her decades-spanning catalog to deliver a masterful set that had the audience swaying. Atlanta native Gunna closed the festival with tracks from his 2023 album, A Gift & a Curse, bringing hometown energy to the final performance.

The two-day event highlighted the festival’s commitment to showcasing established icons and hip-hop’s new vanguard. The diverse lineup reflected the deep connection between soul, R&B, and rap, with each artist contributing to a weekend that celebrated Black music’s evolving legacy.