After 30 years in the game, Usher’s still got it

Watching Usher at the United Center on Oct. 28, 2024, was the epitome of seeing a master at work. The venue was filled to capacity and brimming with the type of excitement only Usher can bring. Usher entered the industry at 16, and 30 years later, he is sharper, more entertaining and more energetic than ever before.

The songs, costume changes and overall performance were impeccable. Since his Las Vegas residency, Usher has incorporated roller skating into his show, adding an element of excitement and uncertainty that keeps his fans engaged and on the edge of their seats.

Usher is a throwback to R&B days of old where it’s all about the performance and giving your all when you hit the stage. His voice is clear, his moves are fluid, and he’s still nailing that iconic handstand pose from “U Remind Me.”

At 46, Usher leans into his confidence and sex-symbol persona. He brought the strip club to the United Center, tossing those famous Ush Bucks into the audience, making it rain.

An Usher performance is just what you expect: it is artistry at its highest level from an artist who loves and respects his supporters.

