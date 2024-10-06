Anderson .Paak performs ‘Malibu’ live at Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion

On Oct. 4, Anderson .Paak drew a full house at Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion, delivering a live performance of his critically acclaimed 2016 album, Malibu. On a crisp fall night, the Grammy-winning artist, now internationally renowned for collaborations with the likes of Knxwledge and Bruno Mars, revisited the project that remains a fan favorite despite the success of his more recent ventures.

Chicagoan and trumpeter Maurice Brown and GAWD opened up the evening. Brown blew his soulful trumpet and switched it up few times with a few clever verses. The amazing duo GAWD blessed the audience with their harmonies and powerfully evocative lyrics.

.Paak, accompanied by his band The Free Nationals, started the night off with the smooth groove of “The Bird” followed by “The Waters” — which featured BJ the Chicago Kd — and “Heart Don’t Stand Chance.” The evening continued with a stream of high energy and incredible music enveloping the audience.

.Paak is more than an exceptional musician. His command of the stage, through his humorous stories and charisma, transformed the concert into an unforgettable experience.

Malibu is a vibe, a feeling, an immaculate mood. The decision to tour with this album was spot on. .Paak, an Oxnard, California native, brought a bit of that California warmth to Chicago and made it an epic night.

Take a look at a few pictures from the event below.