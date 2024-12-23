Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak spark romance rumors after restaurant sighting

In a surprising turn of events, music icons Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak have sparked romance rumors following a cozy dinner date in Aspen. The duo was spotted holding hands while entering Catch Steak on Dec. 22, 2024, leaving fans buzzing with speculation about their relationship status.

What happened during the dinner date?

As they arrived at the upscale restaurant, both stars appeared to be in high spirits. Anderson .Paak was seen holding the door for Carey and keeping her close with an affectionate arm around her waist. This display of closeness led many to wonder if the two were more than just friends.

Setting the record straight

Despite the romantic atmosphere, sources have clarified that Carey and Anderson are not dating. According to reports from TMZ, the pair is actually collaborating on new music together. This revelation has brought a sense of relief to fans who were excited about the possibility of a new musical partnership.

It’s worth noting that both Carey and Anderson are currently single. Carey has had her share of high-profile relationships, including marriages to Nick Cannon and Tommy Mottola. Meanwhile, Anderson finalized his divorce from Jae Lin earlier this year. Their single status adds an intriguing layer to the rumors, but for now, it seems their focus is on their music careers.

What’s next for Carey and Anderson?

As fans eagerly await new music from the duo, the excitement surrounding their potential collaboration continues to grow. Both artists have made significant contributions to the music industry, and a partnership could lead to some innovative and chart-topping hits.

Fan reactions

The internet is buzzing with opinions about this unexpected pairing. Many fans are thrilled at the idea of Carey and Anderson working together, while others are still holding onto the hope that there might be something more between the two. What do you think about this pairing? Are you excited for their collaboration, or do you wish for a romantic connection?

While the rumors of a romance between Carey and Anderson .Paak may have been put to rest, the excitement surrounding their collaboration is just beginning. As both artists continue to thrive in their careers, fans can look forward to what they will create together.