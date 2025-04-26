Kanye West drops shocking Paris Hilton confession

Kanye West says he wishes he had children with Paris Hilton rather than Kim Kardashian. The statement comes amid ongoing public commentary about his past relationships and current marital situation, drawing significant attention from fans and media outlets worldwide.

The controversial rapper made the shocking confession during a recent livestream, where he insisted he should have had children with his ex-wife Kim’s former boss, socialite Paris Hilton, rather than the reality TV star. This revelation adds to a long history of unexpected public statements that have characterized West’s career over the years.

“Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant. I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian!” Kanye appeared to be talking to someone on the phone as he said in a livestream for a new Twitch channel, which has since been banned. The Twitch platform has strict content policies, and reports indicate the channel’s removal was related to multiple guideline violations.

Referring to Hilton’s family’s hotel business, he added: “Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I would have right now? Think about that. The Hilton. The Hilton s–t.” The Hilton hotel empire encompasses properties across numerous countries, making it one of the largest hospitality companies in the world.

West, 47, and Kardashian, 44, share four children together: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5. The former couple finalized their divorce after several years of marriage, with both parties maintaining active roles in co-parenting their children despite public disagreements.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, West suggested his wife Bianca Censori had left him in the lyrics to a new song. Music industry analysts note that West has frequently used his artistic output as a medium for personal expression about his relationships, with several tracks addressing his marriages and family life.

West married Censori in a private ceremony in December 2023 but the words of new track ‘Bianca’ claim she has walked out on him over his controversial anti-semitic social media rants, but not before she sought to have him “committed.” Mental health advocates have expressed concern over the public nature of these personal struggles.

In lyrics published to Genius and previews during a livestream by DJ Akademiks, West rapped in “Bianca”: “My baby she ran away.” The song has already generated substantial interest across various platforms despite not being officially released, demonstrating West’s continued cultural influence.

“But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it. She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.” Representatives for Censori have not publicly commented on these lyrics or the current status of their relationship.

The song — which is from the rapper’s forthcoming album WW3 — came almost two weeks after West sparked speculation about problems in his marriage with a cryptic message about having his heart broken. The album has been highly anticipated by fans, with industry experts predicting significant commercial success despite the personal nature of its content.

He wrote on X in part: “When you look at that betrayal list I realized I was just a part of people’s strategies. I took the word love to mean love. when it really meant ‘I love the opportunity.’ ” The post received substantial engagement on the platform, highlighting the public’s continued interest in West‘s personal life.

“I make decisions from my heart and mind. So when my heart is broken it breaks my mind too. That’s why I drank Henny to go to the awards that night. Just too many slaps in in the face.” West has previously spoken about his relationship with alcohol, particularly during high-pressure public appearances.

This latest controversy adds to a pattern of headline-generating statements from the multi-Grammy-winning artist, whose career has increasingly been defined by both musical innovation and personal controversies. The public’s fascination with West stems largely from his unfiltered approach to celebrity, which contrasts with the carefully managed public personas of many other high-profile figures in the entertainment industry.