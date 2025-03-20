Kim Kardashian cancels North West’s visit with Kanye

Kim Kardashian objects to her daughter North West visiting Kanye West because notorious sexists Andrew and Tristan Tate will be visiting the notorious rapper.

Andrew Tate are self-proclaimed sexists

It surprises no one anymore that Ye has professed his love of Andrew Tate in particular because of his antiquated views on women and their place under the man in the social hierarchy. Andrew Tate is an unapologetic misogynist and anti-feminist who’s facing trial in Romania for alleged rape and human trafficking, according to The Conversation.

Andrew Tate is the subject of multiple investigations

Tate, a former kickboxer who is called the face of “toxic masculinity” is also the subject of five other legal investigations — three criminal and two civil — in the United States and United Kingdom, according to ABC News.

The Grammy-winning rapper, who has unleashed a blizzard of bizarre messages on X considered virulently anti-semitic and pro-Nazism, has also announced his alliance with the men peddling hyper-macho views on masculinity that have made them international stars within the far-right community.

“I AGREE WITH EVERYTHING ANDREW TATE HAS EVER SAID,” Ye penned in his now-customary all-caps.

Ye is embittered by his lack of parental time

Ye also wrote over a series of posts about his mushrooming custody battle with Kardashian, ranting: “Yes I have beef with people that froze my account, took my kids away and have tried to put me in jail and IT’S STUCK …”

Continuing, Ye also barked, “I don’t want to just ‘see’ my kids. I need to raise them. I need to have say so of where they go to school and who their friends are and whose houses they sleep over whether my daughters wear lipstick and perfume,”

He also denounced the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan as a destructive cult.

“All these rights have been taken away from my by the Kardashian mob, Hulu and Disney and the biggest agenda to use the selectively bred Black children to be platforms to influence Black people.”

Kim Kardashian is frightened by Ye’s worsening behavior

Kardashian reportedly filled with fright about allowing her children to spend time with Ye, particularly North West who adores her father and reportedly possesses some of the same stubborn character traits.

“She’s terrified of Kanye and what he’s capable of doing, especially when provoked, but she’s also dealing with a very stubborn and headstrong 11-year-old who takes after her dad and is adamant that no one gets to tell her what to do,” The British Sun newspaper reports an insider saying.

“She’s always known Kanye would do something so big, so unforgivable, but I think Kim fears that she’s going to lose her daughter if she cuts Kanye off and bans him from seeing the kids.

“But now she has to take extreme measures to protect her kids — they already have so much security around after Kanye’s ‘Nazi’ rants.”