Bigg Jigg gets honest about the state of music today

Bigg Jigg has seen it all during his career. He grew up in Chicago, but he has lived in over 15 different states, which he attributes his versatility to. He dropped by rolling out to perform two of his big hits, “Drip” and “See About You” and stepped into the Star Studio after to talk about the current state of rap.

Who will be on the “Drip” remix?

We’re waiting on 2 Chainz verse, but I got Gorilla Zoe on it right now. That’s gonna go crazy. Shout out that man. And we waiting on 2 Chainz version of it. So it’ll be me, him, and probably Gorilla Zoe, that would be fire.

Why did you make “See About You?”

“See About You” was a record that I had an attitude one day. I was just in the studio. Somebody pissed me off. I think it was a cat that owed me some money. And I’m sitting there with my engineer and a couple other people, and I’m like, Man, why people be thinking I be playing with them? Because I’m a nice guy? Like, I won’t come see about his ass. I need my money.

Do you think it’s more up to the artist or the label to push and roll out new music?

Labels is really kind of obsolete now. So it’s up to the artist. You know what I’m saying? It’s on the artist. I think it’s up to the artist to be like, man, I want to let me get out here and kiss the babies and take pictures and pass out this and help with the fundraising of this or give out turkeys and stuff like that. Like, it’s up to you. Like, you can’t be too good to do that type of s— or be too cool.

Who is your dream feature? A male and female.

[M]an, I always said I wanted to do a record with Justin Timberlake. I love Justin bro, like, he’s so dope to me. He was like, he was like, the Caucasian Michael Jackson to me. You know what I’m saying? You know I’m saying he was just smooth. Player can dance and he a white boy, he might take your chick. But one of my favorite female artists for real to this day is Toni Braxton. I love Toni Braxton.

How was it coming up in Chicago, did you ever see Kanye West?

It’s funny because I used to see Kanye when I used to go down to this barbecue spot called Leon’s on 79th, he always be around there with his book bag like a nerd, you know, I’m saying. Nobody really never knew what he was doing, but he was making beats, making beats. Twista put him on, and once Twista put him on and Jay heard him, it was over with.