ONE Music Festival transforms grounds into brand experience paradise

Festival-goers experienced more than just music at ONE Music Festival, as major brands transformed the grounds into an interactive playground of activations and experiences.

Spirit brands dominated the landscape, with Jack Daniel’s, Hennessy, Don Julio and Red Bull serving their signature cocktails. Beatbox Beverages joined the mix, offering tastings of their popular punch varieties.

Health and wellness had a strong presence, as ViiV Healthcare engaged attendees through interactive games highlighting health care awareness. The Vote to Live booth focused on civic engagement and provided voter registration services.

Personal care brands made their mark, with Bevel offering complimentary haircuts while showcasing their men’s grooming line. Procter & Gamble brands, including Charmin, Always and Febreze, distributed product samples alongside beauty brand Mielle Organics.

The U.S. Virgin Islands tourism board brought island vibes to festival grounds, while Sprite created Instagram-worthy moments with their custom photo booth. Local Black artists displayed their work in a dedicated pop-up gallery space.

Food vendors satisfy diverse palates with an array of options, including Jamaican cuisine, gourmet burgers, tacos and vegan alternatives.

The festival, known for its musical lineup, demonstrated how brand activations can enhance the festival experience through interactive engagement and product sampling.