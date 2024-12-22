Tink brings the ‘Winter’s Diary Festival’ home to Chicago for the holidays

Chicago R&B artist Tink brought holiday cheer to the United Center in Chicago. The Winter’s Diary Festival delivered a packed house at Chicago’s United Center.The Chicago-born singer dropped a surprise EP, “Lost Pages,” on Dec. 20, coinciding with the festival. Josh K, Ann Marie, Sonta, Hunxho, Muni Long and Sexyy Red rounded out the festival lineup.

The show blended R&B and rap. Muni Long delivered a polished performance with a doo-wop girl group aesthetic that hearkened back to a more reserved era. Her performance of “Hrs & Hrs” was sultry. Sexyy Red followed with an unapologetically raw performance of her hit “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad).” Headliner Tink closed the night performing selections from her “Winter’s Diary” series. She commanded the stage with every song and embraced being the R&B goddess that she is.

Take a look at a few pictures from the festival below.