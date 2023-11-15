Mariah the Scientist, Bia and Muni Long spotted at 2023 Essence Girls United

The 2023 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit returned to Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 11, to celebrate all aspects of the Black experience focused on Zillenials and shine a light on those in their ‘Era of Disruption’ who are working to break the mold.

Girls United co-founder, Rechelle Dennis kicked off the festivities by welcoming attendees to the summit before passing the mic to host Rachel Jackson, who introduced the impressive lineup of talent. A subsequent panel discussion between sister-duo Jordyn and Jodie Woods outlined how they worked together while taking their business to new heights, which was followed by a live taping with the season 5 cast of “If Not for My Girls” with BIA, Muni Long and Pretty Vee, and a session on all things fashion and creativity with fashion designers Aleali May and Torianna Breaux.

The event also featured stage appearances from internet sensation Aliyah’s Interlude, comedian Yung BBQ, and celebrity music engineer Brandra Ringo along with an inside look at dynamic programming moments for “Disrupt or Be Disrupted” with Essence Ventures president and CEO Caroline Wanga and “On Strike” by McDonald’s with Kenyatta Victoria, Marley Dias, J. Simmone, and Kamarie Brown.

The event attracted a number of celebrities and influencers interested in getting a look at the summit firsthand, including: TM Twins Taneeyah & Meniyah, Digital Creators and Influencers, Karma Bridges, Executive Producer of Netflix’s Karma’s World, Anisa Brenee, Lifestyle Influencer Media Personality, Phreshy, Influencer & Celebrity Publicist, Tatiyana Blood, Celebrity Talent Manager, DJ Tootz, Twin DJ Duo, Social Media Influencers, Kayla Rivera, Latinx & Entertainment Blogger Content Creator

Throughout the day, guests took advantage of interactive elements including speed mentorship sessions, a tooth gem station, a photo activation presented by Coca-Cola, Zero Sugar, airbrush tattoos and so much more. Participants were also invited to shop and support a mix of Black-owned businesses at the Soko Marketplace.

To close out the day, Mariah The Scientist took to the stage and performed top hits including fan favorite, “Spread Thin.”