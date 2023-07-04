Tems exemplifies elegance at 2023 Essence Festival

Tems is a bonafide superstar and lived up to the title every minute of her performance at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

“My life is a testimony,” Tems told her fans during the performance. “I mean, I guess people wouldn’t understand, but I’m from Lagos, Nigeria. This song, some people know it, I don’t know, people are different at every show, so I want to teach you this song.”

The 28-year-old singer cracked a big smile to the audience after she belted out the first couple of lines of “Essence,” one of the more popular songs across all genres of music in the past decade, which features Wizkid.

Tems opened up the approximate 25-minute set with “WAIT FOR U” before going into a few deeper cuts and surprising the crowd with the wildly-popular “Essence” in the middle. “Crazy Tings” immediately followed another popular single of hers. The next track? “Free Mind,” another mega-hit that’s a favorite on TikTok, and was also her finale for the night.

The artist’s charisma, beauty and singing ability are a perfect mixture that makes a Tems concert a must-go for all music lovers.