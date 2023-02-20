Burna Boy and Tems give a taste of Afrobeats during NBA All-Star halftime show

On Feb. 12, the world saw Rihanna show out in Arizona during the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII halftime performance. A week later, the world was given an Afrobeats-themed performance in Utah.

On Feb. 19, the NBA All-Star game was played in Salt Lake City with 24 of the best players in the league facing off. If that wasn’t enough entertainment for the eye, three of the hottest Nigerian artists performed for the crowd during halftime.

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Burna Boy started off the performance with his hit songs “It’s Plenty,” “Alone” and “Last Last.”

In 2021, Burna Boy won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for Twice As Tall.

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer @burnaboy performed during the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game halftime show! pic.twitter.com/ymVhv3oy7w — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023

Following Burna Boy was rapper Rema, who performed “Calm Down” and “Holiday.”

For the last and final performance of the night, Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated singer Tems gave the crowd what just they wanted. She started off with”Crazy Tings,” and finished with her three most streamed songs “Free Mind,” “Essence, and “Higher.”

Tems won the 2023 Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance with Future and Drake for the song “Wait for U,” and is nominated for the 2023 Oscar for Best Original Song for her work on Rihanna’s song “Lift Me Up.”