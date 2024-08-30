Tony! Toni! Toné!, Kelly Price, and Bobby V at Wednesday Wind Down in the Point

Despite the oppressive afternoon heat, throngs of music fans turned out for the renowned summer concert series, Wednesday Wind Down in the Point, at the Downtown Commons in East Point, Georgia.

Tony! Toni! Toné!, Kelly Price, Bobby V and Howard Hewitt were finally able to put on an electrifying display of musicianship for the multitude in attendance after thundershowers marred the July concert and forced a postponement to late August. One of the event’s highlights happened when award-winning songstress and songwriter Kelly Price sang renditions of songs that most didn’t know she wrote and/or provided vocals on, including the ’90’s smash club banger “Mo Money Mo Problems” by Diddy.

Wednesday Wind Down in the Point, which was powered by Amazon and put on by East Point City Hall, is a summer concert series that began as a way for local residents of this quaint town and surrounding areas to fellowship while listening to classic cuts and dining on succulent cuisine. Amazon also leveraged the platform to implore residents to bring school supplies to donate to the children of East Point.

“I am the [creator of Wednesday Wind Down in the Point]. We have been going for over six years. It is the best. And there’s no point like East Point,” said East Point Councilwoman At-Large Sharon Shropshire. “We started [Wednesday Wind Down in the Point] to bring the community together, and it has done just that. It has exceeded expectations that brought the community, family and friends together to enjoy themselves.”