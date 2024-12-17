Chicago rapper Cya brings gold medal-level bars with ‘‘81 Olympics’

Chicago rapper Cya recently released his project “’81 Olympics” to critical acclaim. The lyrical master continues to push the envelope and represent hip-hop culture. His focus on emceeing and delivering stories with impactful meaning separates him from the pack.

Share the story behind your decision to pursue music and how your artistry has evolved over the years

I’m 43 and I started MCing at seven with my childhood friends. I was the youngest so I was influenced by them. Back then, in the late 80s and early 90s, you were special if you rapped, so I kept at it. I think over the years, I’ve become sharper and more conceptual with my lyrics. It’s important to create a story/concept versus just rapping for the sake of it, so I focus on that.

What does this project represent for you personally and creatively?

’81 is my birth year, and the Olympics are the highest level of competition for athletes. I’ve been a sucker for the Olympics ever since Michael Jordan took the floor with the Dream Team. Being a sneaker head and a Chicagoan, it was special seeing Michael hit the biggest stage with a pair of Olympic 7s on. This album is representing me, finally ascending to the highest stage, skill wise.

What message do you want listeners to take away from “’81 Olympics”?

I want everyone listening to take notice, because unless God calls me early, this is just the beginning of two trilogies! Instead of Olympic years, I’m using years that are defining moments in my life. “’93 Olympics” will be next, followed by “’19 Olympics.” This trilogy is me displaying lyrical prowess; the other trilogy, “Abstract Thinkin,” will be more artistic like A Tribe Called Quest or Slum Village.

Do you feel there’s a stigma around rapping in your 40s? How do you hope “’81 Olympics” challenges or reshapes that perception?

Oh there’s absolutely a stigma surrounding ageism and rap. I’m a small fry though, so I expect guys like LL Cool J, Common, Black Thought, Nas, etc., to reshape that perception. Maybe I can on a local level, but those guys are reshaping it.

Are there any specific tracks on the album that hold a deeper meaning or personal connection for you?

“Trouble in Olympic Village” and “Paper Tigers” are personal because it’s a message to disloyal ‘friends’ and artists who think sh-t is sweet. “Closing Ceremony” is special because MCs I really respect are on that track with me.

What role does hip-hop play in your life now compared to when you first started making music?

I’m a real hip-hopper… this means the way I lace my shoes, the way graffiti grabs my attention when a train is passing, the things I think about, are all hip-hop influenced. This was a trend to most heads and they outgrew it as they became adults and parents. It’s been a constant for me.

What legacy do you hope “’81 Olympics” leaves, both for your audience and within the culture of hip-hop?

I’m going to be clear. We all want the money, so I definitely pursued it through music at one point. I am not that now. I do this because I am hip-hop for real. I mean that genuinely. I do this to add to my “life resume,” whether 20 people or 2 million people come across my music, this is for my life, my legacy, and anyone who cares.

You can listen to “81 Olympics” here.