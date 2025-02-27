Why Joel Q believes drill is dead and what’s next

Joel Q’s journey with words started early — at just 6 years old, he was already writing poetry, shaping the foundation of his lyrical approach today. Growing up with an educator for a mother, he was instilled with the importance of saying something meaningful in his music. Now, as a rising voice in Chicago’s evolving hip-hop scene, he’s vocal about the state of drill music, the new wave of talent redefining the city’s sound and the changes he’d make in the industry.

You’ve been writing poetry since you were 6. How has it shaped the way that you approach rap today?

On top of me learning about poetry at a young age, my mom was also an educator. So, when she realized that I had a knack for writing, her thing was, I don’t mind you diving into this world, but just make sure you got something to say. Make sure you actually say something that’s going to help you live. That continued to be the narrative of my music and songwriting.

When did you know that making music was for you?

I think by the time I was like 8, I think that’s when I was like, you know, this is what I want to do. I have two older brothers. So, you know, I had to always be with them, and being with them, I saw them — they were trying to rap. I’m seeing them perform on stage. I’m like, I want that, this is what I want to do. My mind was made up. I really knew I wanted to pursue it when I got to 13, 14 years old.

You recently made a statement about drill being dead. What did you mean by that?

We can’t deny the fact that drill has done more harm in our communities than it’s done good. Somebody like Sosa opened the doors for us to understand that this can be done without having to get some huge budget and things of that nature. I gotta give credit when it’s due. Just because something becomes popular doesn’t mean that that’s something that we need to be behind. It’s a lot of things that a lot of people are behind. That doesn’t mean that it’s good. That doesn’t mean that it’s really for us.

Who are some of the artists that are helping lead the charge behind this new Chicago movement?

We got Vic Spencer, he’s been holding it down. He’s just such a solid dude. Panamera P, Ju Jilla, Brittany Carter, Freddie Old Soul, Heavy Crowns. It’s so many people, Rico Side. You got artists like Ausar. You got Manny Jordan, IAMGAWD, Water, Rufus, J. Hayes, Kid Breeze. I really don’t want to miss anybody I will probably be saying 100 people and that’s the beauty in it. It’s such camaraderie right now. There’s no way it won’t be an explosion. It’s too many of us, and we all have the same goal, and we all know what’s going on, and we all know, we all know when to back up.

If you could change one thing about the music industry, what would it be and why?

Two things. I would change this whole allowing people to just get these opportunities knowing they’re not seasoned. Then stop trying to define our culture as if the women are nothing but ratchet, don’t dress like nothing, and all they want is some money, and all the guys know nothing but drinking this, popping that. That ain’t it. Don’t get me wrong, in every hood, we got a few of them, but that’s not what defines Black. That’s not what defines Black music. That’s not what defines the culture. None of that. That’s not the representation of us.

If there was one project of yours that defined you and you were to point people to, to hear what Joel Q was about, which one would it be?

I would have to give you Project Summer just because it’s a space where I’m serious like I usually am, but then it’s the other side of me. Listening to Project Summer, you would get a better understanding of who I am.