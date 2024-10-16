Brittany Bradford takes on title role in Steppenwolf’s new production

Step into the world of Brittany Bradford, where family melodies transform into theatrical magic. As she takes center stage as Lucy in Steppenwolf Theatre’s Leroy and Lucy, Bradford’s musical heritage resonates through her performance, which will captivate Chicago audiences from Oct. 26 to Dec. 15. This acclaimed actress and producer — known for her versatility on screen and stage — now brings her harmonious blend of talent and family legacy to a role that promises to strike a chord with theatergoers. In an exclusive interview with rolling out, Bradford unveils the magnetic pull of Lucy’s character, her collaborative synergy with costar Jon Michael Hill, and the lasting impact she hopes to leave on those who witness the production.

What initially attracted you to the role of Lucy, and what significance does this character hold for you personally?

I think what attracted me was really the creative team and the beauty of the words that Ngozi [Anyanwu] has in the play. I got a chance to work with Oye before as a director, and we’re also in a theater collective together. … I’m such a big fan of Jon Michael Hill, and I think anybody who’s gotten a chance to see him on stage is blessed to know him. Ngozi has really created this world that feels so magical between these two characters.

The play is inspired by the myth of Robert Johnson, and it’s set in the Mississippi Delta. How does this setting and myth influence your portrayal of Lucy?

I felt inspired by the journey of a Black woman and a Black man at that time in the thirties in Mississippi, who were trying to make something more of themselves and to try to lead with this passion that they have. How do you do that in the world in which you’re living and find that passion and connection with other people to help you along in that journey? What happens to all of those people who don’t get a chance to do that? My grandfather wanted to be a musician as well. He played the trumpet, and I’m thinking about him as well within this process as people try to follow and pursue their dreams.

How has it been working alongside Jon?

It’s just an absolute dream. It’s what you hope for. It’s a scary thing walking into a play where you know it’s just going to be you and another person. If you don’t have that chemistry or — you don’t have the same type of work ethic — it can be a terrible situation. What has been so great is I think we are on the exact same level in the way in which we work. We’re all about the connection and getting into the depth of the characters and the moments. It’s just been this wonderful, beautiful process of both of us just trying to feed the other person and be there and support. I think people are going to see that, if you haven’t seen it already. He’s just a magical actor and presence — and just a good human being as well.

What would you like for the audience to take away from this play?

I would want people to realize that we all have something special within ourselves. It’s really about having the conversation with ourselves and the trust within ourselves that we can bring that forward. That it is incumbent upon us to share our gifts with the world, but in a way in which we still have agency over that. It isn’t something that is being taken from us Black artists specifically, so being able to say that we can open ourselves up to that — and that we are ready for that — and there are ways to do that in which we don’t lose ourselves.

For tickets to Leroy and Lucy click here.