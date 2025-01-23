Griffin MSI art exhibit marks 55 years of Black creativity

The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry launched its Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition on Jan. 20, 2025, running through April 27, 2025. This year’s exhibit shared its launch with family day at the museum. The exhibition, running since 1970, represents a celebration of Black artwork in the city and surrounding areas.

Angela Williams, director of design and creative services with the Griffin Museum, explained the history: “In 1970 the Chicago Defender newspaper reached out with some of their key staff to the museum and asked if they could collaborate on putting on a cultural show. It was an art, dance and music performance […] Around 1984, it was renamed Black Creativity, and at that time, the museum reined in the Black Creativity exhibition to also include science exhibitions as well as programming.”

The exhibition provides opportunities to those who may not have seen pursuing creative dreams as a career option. The Griffin MSI has connected with the community and fostered inclusivity for 55 years.

Artist Pugs Adams’ work “Meet Me at Dr. Wax” pays homage to Harper’s Court, a ’90s community gathering spot in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood. “It’s super simple. I was at a museum in LA with my son, and he saw this kid on the slide in the painting and he lost it. He was ecstatic […] There was power in that moment,” said Adams about representation in these spaces.

Since 1986, the exhibition has launched on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The 2025 launch coincides with Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president.

“As long as I’ve been here, we’ve always kicked off Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibit and family programming on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.,” said Manny Juarez, senior director of creativity and innovation programs. “Obviously, it’s very significant as a community program […] We use this time and, of course, Black Creativity as an initiative helps support a lot of these programs. We take those resources and turn them back into ways to engage with young people in the South and West sides of Chicago.”

