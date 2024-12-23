On Dec. 20, 2024, Just Play Entertainment, When Bosses Link, and rolling out hosted the Grinch vs. Santa, Ugly Sweater Christmas Party. The event was held at 4025 S. Western Blvd was a celebration of holiday joy full of fun, food and games.

The evening summoned up nostalgia with classic games like UNO, table tennis, and checkers, Newer games like Hip Hop Charades brought a more modern twist for party goers to enjoy. A holiday selfie room added to the holiday vibes. Bright and beautiful Christmas decorations provided the perfect backdrop for memorable photos. The combination of games, decorations, and camaraderie made the event an unforgettable holiday experience.

Just Play Entertainment’s Founder and game inventor Leia Avery shared why she created this event. “This year marked our third Annual Ugly Sweater Christmas Party, an event we host to bring people together and create unforgettable memories as the year comes to a close. Partnering with rolling out this time made the occasion even more extraordinary, and we are deeply grateful for their support,” said Avery

