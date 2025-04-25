Black Women in Food: Claiming space for abundance in DC

We all know that the Garden of Eden is that paradisiacal location referenced in the Bible, home to the Tree of Life and the knowledge of Good and Evil. While the Eaton Hotel DC may not be able to fully claim that title, its hosting of the Black Women in Food Summit from April 25-26 is definitely putting us in the same spirit. Picture this: the motherland vibes and Black women gathering to network, learn and uplift each other? Yes, please!

Kicking off the Summit, The Marketplace, in partnership with PepsiCo, transformed the rooftop into a veritable cornucopia of food entrepreneurs from across the country. With the sun shining down on a gorgeous 78-degree day in D.C., it doesn’t get much better than this.

I dove into a world of deliciousness with fonio chips, refreshing lemonades, wholesome grains and frozen desserts that had me floating on cloud nine. The baked goods, natural energy drinks and so many other treats were all about that fresh, organic goodness—crafted with love and intention, keeping the African diaspora in mind.

This event attracts dieticians, nutritionists, culinary artists, chefs, food advocates, restaurateurs, farmers, wellness coaches and just cool folks who are passionate about culinary excellence and knowledge sharing. This year’s theme, “Limitless: Claiming Space for Abundance,” is not just a slogan; it’s a call to action with dynamic speakers and a keynote fireside chat featuring the renowned culinary historian and author, Jessica B. Harris, Ph.D. Plus, there’s a pitch competition presented by New Voices Foundation, making it a true celebration of innovation and empowerment.

As I mingled with the crowd, I spotted a who’s who of Black women in food, all soaking in the energy, myself included. Some of the powerhouse speakers included Chef and Restaurateur Mashama Bailey, Wine Consultant Julia Coney and Dawn Pardmore from the James Beard Foundation. The vibe was electric, with a few spontaneous electric slides breaking out on the dance floor. I met some incredible women along the way, like Mamee Groves, Hilton’s Senior Director of Food, Gayle Hart, owner of Geez Freez in San Francisco, and Chef Shivonne Blake from New York.

Now in its third year, the Summit, founded by Nina Oduro and Maame Boakye, is truly a labor of love born out of the need for representation in the food industry and addressing the unique challenges faced by women of color. They should be incredibly proud of creating this Garden of Eden—a safe space that highlights healthy, delicious food and fosters inclusion in every bite. Here’s to many more years of empowerment, connection and culinary excellence.