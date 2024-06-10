Marc Newton’s philosophy has always been about building community and how eating and living well should be important for the community. That’s what he did when he created the seasoning brand Newtons. Newton offers a variety of seasonings, sauces, and oils that contain no sugar, preservatives, or binding agents.

Newton spoke with rolling out about his seasoning brand, why he created it, and advice he would give to other businesses.

Where did this idea come from?

The idea of us starting to make our own pantry items was we just wanted to make nice, clean all-purpose seasoning and sauce, things that didn’t have any additives and all the BS that you see in foods today. We have a really nice, clean product, and we have five products out. We have infused Texas-based olive oil. We have an all-purpose seasoning that’s low in sodium, has no sugar in it, and has no binding agents. We have our homemade, handcrafted ranch dressing that has no sugar or preservatives. We also have our Sassy sauce, which has a little bit of sweetness, a ton of flavor, and a little heat on the back, and then we have our sweet and sexy peppers.

Why was it important for you to create healthy products for the community?

It’s very healthy. Just like our all-purpose seasoning, it has no sugar, no preservatives, and no binding agents. The ranch has a 30-day shelf life, and we use all fresh ingredients. There are only seven ingredients that are in our Sassy sauce and we use three main peppers here with the base of it. It’s really important that we use good, clean ingredients to make it feel like a good, clean product.

What was the first sauce that you created?

We started with the Sassy Sauce back in 2010. This is our long-standing, most favorite product. Then we introduced our “dmn” good seasoning. That was followed by our ranch sauce, then we came with our sweet and sexy peppers. The infused olive oil is our latest addition.

What advice would you give to someone just starting their business?

Just make sure you have all your business, paperwork, and everything in line. Make sure you have your insurance and things of that nature together and jump in and try it.