2 Chainz is more than just a rapper; he’s a businessman always looking to improve the community. On June 26, he did that by bringing a Smoothie King kiosk to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

With the help of Marianne Radley, Smoothie King’s chief marketing officer, and Philip Jones, the Smoothie King franchisee, 2 Chainz was able to offer a healthy option to fans attending the arena—whether for an Atlanta Hawks game, a music concert, or any other special event the arena plans to host.

“I’m excited to announce my new partnership with Smoothie King and State Farm Arena,” 2 Chainz said in a video post. “It’s been a long time coming. I have been drinking smoothies, it feels like, all my life.”

Radley briefly spoke with rolling out about the partnership with 2 Chainz and what this means for the smoothie franchise.

What does it mean for the franchise to have a spot in State Farm Arena?

Atlanta is a huge market for us and it’s an important market for us. We have over 80 stores in Atlanta, we’ve been here for over 30 years, and to be here at State Farm Arena, I’m excited because we’re providing a healthy option for the guests of the game. People come in for the concert; they get warmed up for the [NBA] draft, and then having 2 Chainz, who is just a huge fan of the brand and a customer of ours, partner with Philip Jones and bring a kiosk here into the arena, I’m so fired up about it.

Why was it important to bring a healthy option to the arena?

It was about a year ago when Philip, 2 Chainz, and I met. We had lunch and [talked] about it, and 2 Chainz said it was his dream to get a healthy concession option in the arena, so [we] set the course to do that. We wanted to get it done before the end of the season, and we said we’d wait to do it at the draft party.

I’m a mother of four. I know going to sports events, it’s nachos, hot dogs, cotton candy, your kids eat bad food, they get hyped up, and then they get home, and it’s like three hours of them wired. This is something that parents can be guilt-free about and make a healthy choice for their kids and themselves. Our vision, mission, and company motto are to be an integral part of everyone’s health and fitness journey and to tie that in with the Hawks, State Farm Arena, 2 Chainz, and Philip, and providing a healthy option for Atlanta here in the arena, I’m so excited. It [is] something that drives me, and I know [it also] drives our team.