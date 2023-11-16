When two OGs from different areas get in the studio together, there can be a lot of different opinions on how a song is supposed to sound. That’s what happened when Atlanta native 2 Chainz and Compton, California, native Dr. Dre got together during a studio session.

In an interview with “Million Dollaz Worth of Game,” 2 Chainz was asked who was his toughest collaborator, and he named Dr. Dre.

“I was trying to explain to Dr. Dre that a southern Black kid with an overbite is gonna sound different than a suburban White kid from Detroit,” 2 Chainz said. “We’re gonna enunciate stuff different. He[‘d] be like, ‘Nah, say it like this.’ It was such a great experience.

“He wants me to stack it. I might do one pass just my voice … He[‘s] like, ‘Stack it again.’ I’m not good at saying the same thing the same way. ‘D—, this is five times. I don’t normally [do this].’ I could be on another song at my own studio.”

After that session, 2 Chainz understood why Dre is considered one of the best producers.

“I get why he is where he is. He pays special attention to detail. He don’t [sic] go for the first thing that come [sic] up. He really cares,” 2 Chainz said. “If I had to really zero down on the experience where the producer was literally sitting right here while I was trying to do my song, it would be Dr. Dre. I needed that experience, that was something on my bucket list.”