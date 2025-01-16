Malik Yusef returns to Chicago with Full Moon Poetry

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and poet Malik Yusef had the Bronzeville Winery buzzing with anticipation on Jan. 12, 2025, for the return of Full Moon Poetry. The event, presented by InVINCEable Ones in partnership with MYJ Industries, brought out some of the city’s finest poets, musicians and lovers of poetry for an unforgettable experience.

The mixture of fine dining and exquisite poetry and storytelling set a mood that is uniquely Chicago and demonstrates why the city is able to produce some of the finest poets in the world. By the time the open mic session started, the stage lit up. Poets from many different walks of life used the microphone as a vessel to share their life experiences, love letters and raw emotion.

The open mic was also a celebration for Yusef, who is nominated for the Best Spoken Word Poetry Album Grammy for his project “Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word.” The rolling out-sponsored event represented the heartbeat of the city on Chicago’s South Side on a cold January night.

