Eagles player taunts Swifties with vulgar Super Bowl slogan

Amid the pandemonium during the Super Bowl parade in downtown Philadelphia on Friday, Feb. 14, Eagles player C.J. Gardner-Johnson escalated his war with Taylor Swift fans by wearing a custom-made sweatshirt emblazoned with a vulgar message across the front.

Gardner-Johnson used the symbols from Super Bowl LIX to tell Swifties what they can do after the Eagles thrashed Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22.

Gardner-Johnson had a crude message for Swifties

“Swifties can LIX my b—-,” the message read. LIX is the Roman numeral for 59, the number of the Super Bowl played between the Eagles and Chiefs in New Orleans last Sunday.

Gardner-Johnson also taunted Kelce

He ignited the dispute by targeting Swift’s boyfriend, Kelce, by sharing a picture of him squaring up to the tight end and writing: “Should’ve Stayed with that thick —-.”

Gardner-Johnson was referring to the woman Kelce dated for years, Kayla Nicole, before he began dating Swift.

Meanwhile, generational running back Saquon Barkley was overwhelmed by the scenes playing out.

“Every time I think Philly can’t take it to another level, they take it to a whole other level. Words can’t describe it. I might be having too much fun. It definitely exceeded expectations. Man, we’ve got the best fans in the world,” he exclaimed, according to The Daily Mail.

“We all sacrificed our ego and focused on winning a championship and we got it done. I came here and I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else,” Barkley continued. “You can’t make it up. Sunday was amazing (beating the Chiefs). You start thinking about the future but still like this helps you live in the moment. Go Birds!”

Swifties bombard Gardner-Johnson’s mother’s restaurant with bad reviews

Friction between Gardner-Johnson and the Kelce-Swift pair escalated when his mom, a restaurateur, suffered an onslaught of bad reviews about her eatery in the days since the Super Bowl, prompting her son to wear the inflammatory sweatshirt.

The newspaper stated that Delatron Johnson, who owns King’s Grill in Rockledge, Fla., about 50 miles southeast of Orlando, was pummeled by a blizzard of one-star reviews while Swifties denounced the food as “horrible” and “underwhelming.”

This is perhaps why Gardner-Johnson also walked among the screaming throngs while swinging a pants belt, signifying that the Eagles spanked the Chiefs.