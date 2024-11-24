Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was slapped with a hefty fine from the NFL for violent imagery after a touchdown celebration.

Patrick Mahomes pointed towards the crowd after the TD

Mahomes, 29, pantomimed shooting off two guns following a touchdown throw during his Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills, 30-21, on Sunday, Nov. 17.

The fine might be seen an insult to injury as the loss ended the Chiefs’ undefeated season to fall to 9-1.

The NFL lightened Patrick Mahomes’ wallet

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Mahomes hit with a $14,069 bill from the league for unsportsmanlike conduct “violent gesture” which the league claims has become an “epidemic” in 2024.

There has been an inexplicable rise in such celebrations in 2024 compared to the few from last season, and the NFL is determined to crack down on it.

The NFL has spoken about gun salutes after TDs

“[The rule] has been in the books for years, and it hasn’t really surfaced… haven’t really noticed it that much until this year,” one league executive told CBS Sports in October 2024. “Now it’s almost an epidemic of them.”

Troy Vincent, NFL EVP of football operations, said the league is not trying to legislate the fun out of the sport. At one time, the league did abolish touchdown celebrations but has allowed that back into the game in recent years.

“We’ve talked to the players and talked to the coaches. We’re not trying to make it not fun. But we also have a responsibility as professional athletes,” Vincent said.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell intimated that he doesn’t want such celebrations mimicked in the collegiate and high school ranks.

“It’s a long-standing policy and we are going to enforce that,” Goodell said. “Troy (Vincent) had a direct conversation with the union I think just last week about it. We’re going to continue on that focus. We don’t think it’s appropriate in those circumstances and sends the wrong messages. So, we’ll continue to do that.”

This is not the first time Mahomes incurred the wrath of the league office. Last year, the quarterback was fined $50,000 for “verbally abusing” an official, according to Fox News.