Blackballing of Shedeur Sanders has real antebellum feel

I won’t even lie, I am very disturbed by the NFL. What we saw last night was disgusting to watch. It was shameless antebellum behavior from every single GM in the NFL and every owner. What we saw last night was collusion of the highest order and it proves the NFL is run by exactly what the type of people we thought them to be: a bunch of racists.

When you get called out by Donald Trump, you know it’s bad. For what reason did Sanders not get drafted? What did he say during his interviews that was so bad that he dropped out of the second round? I honestly need to know. What did he do that was so bad that his draft stock dropped this drastically?

When Colorado season ended in December, Sanders was unanimously a top-three pick and at worst, the second-best quarterback prospect, according to mock drafts. So, I need someone to explain to me how without throwing a football in more than four months at this point, literally because he didn’t even throw at the combine, does his draft stock plummet so drastically?

Antebellum mentality: Put Sanders in his place

It had nothing to do with Sanders that’s for sure. The owners are just shameless. Because of his father Deion, and the success his father has had not only in the NFL, but as a coach now, they felt a lesson needed to be given. It just sucks you decided to teach that lesson at the expense of a kid, a college senior, and at the expense of your team. I don’t care that he was too arrogant during the interview process. I don’t care that he wouldn’t bow down and kiss your feet. I don’t care that he refused to shuck and jive for the owners. These GMs don’t care about winning, and I finally realized it was never about winning for them. They want to make money, and they want to win only if it’s their way.

Because if the Giants cared about winning, there is no way that you draft Abdul Carter No. 3 and then trade into the first round to draft a quarterback in Jaxson Dart, who in no shape, way or form can even shine Sanders’s shoes. Now, we’re midway through the second round of the NFL Draft and Sanders still has not been taken. Another quarterback has been drafted, Tyler Shough from Louisville, over Sanders. This is a straight blackballing of Sanders, let’s call it what it is. I just feel so bad for Sanders because he doesn’t deserve this . He was one of the best players in college last year and his four years of college football. He’s transformed two different programs, including an HBCU. And he has the pedigree; his father is Deion Sanders. Him not being drafted at this point is inexcusable and is honestly a flat out blackballing of Sanders.

Sanders will be motivated by this treatment

I don’t know what team is going to draft him but the team that does I commend you and I will be a new fan. I hope the draft motivates Sanders. You belong in the league and this night will only inevitably fuel you to be greater. But what we’re going to acknowledge is the slave owner mentality these team owners have, most specifically John Mara and the New York Giants and that’s why they will continue to be a poverty franchise. Dart will be a bust. He’s going to be Daniel Jones all over again and they will continue to enjoy the top of the draft for the next couple of seasons. The NFL showed their behinds last night. Sanders will be great, and every NFL team will rue how they treated him. The only good part is that now the world knows exactly how much the NFL hates successful Black men, especially if they aren’t the ones making them.