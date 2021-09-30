Ciara and Russell Wilson plan to take kids on a reading adventure with new book

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife R&B songstress Ciara just announced that they will be releasing their first children’s book entitled Why Not You?

The new literary project will be published by Random House Books for Young Readers on March 1, 2022, and was co-written with JaNay Brown-Wood and will include illustrations by Jessica Gibson. The book is said, “to inspire young readers to see the value in themselves, be brave, and go after their biggest dreams!”

“So excited to reveal that me and @DangeRussWilson wrote our 1st picture book! WHY NOT YOU? This book will encourage kids to believe in themselves! With beautiful illustrations by @jessiedrawz, the book will be on sale from @RandomHouseKids in March 2022,” the “Goodies” singer posted on Instagram.

The book’s synopsis reads, “In this picture book debut, superstars Ciara and Russell Wilson encourage readers to see themselves achieving their dreams, no matter how outrageous they may seem. It’s a lyrical celebration of self-esteem, perseverance, and daring to shoot for the stars.”

Why Not You is also the name of Wilson and Ciara’s non-profit charity organization, which the football quarterback initially started in 2014 to empower kids through educational opportunities and food sharing programs. The power couple launched the Why Not You Academy this fall as well in Washington. The school is a new high school partnership between authorized charter public school leaders Garth Reeves and Scott Canfield and the Why Not You Foundation. The charter public school is tuition-free and operates in full accordance with the Washington state charter school law.

The couple also spoke to People about their new book and the importance of teaching kids to read as early as possible.

“As parents to three amazing children, we know how important it is to share the gift of reading with kids at an early age. Through this book, we hope to not only encourage kids worldwide to read but also inspire them to pursue their dreams with a ‘Why Not You’ attitude,” they told People.

Check out Wilson’s tweet below announcing their new literary endeavor.