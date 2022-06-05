New this week: May 31, 2022 young adult releases

This week’s new releases include Kelis Rowe’s poetic debut Finding Jupiter; Riss M. Neilson’s spellbinding fantasy debut Deep in Providence; Namina Forna‘s anticipated follow-up The Merciless Ones, Ebony LaDelle’s romantic novel Love Radio, and thirteen multiracial authors collaborate in All Signs Point to Yes.

Finding Jupiter by Kelis Rowe

Sparks fly when Orion and Ray meet for the first time at a roller skating rink in Memphis. But these star-crossed would-be lovers have a past filled with secrets that threaten to tear them apart before their love story even begins. With a lyrical blend of poetry and poignant prose, this stunning debut captures young Black love and a decades-old family secret that may shatter a romance that feels written in the stars.

Deep in Providence by Riss M. Neilson

For best friends Miliani, Inez, Natalie and Jasmine, Providence, Rhode Island has a magic of its own. But when Jasmine is killed by a drunk driver, the world they have always known is left haunted by grief … and Jasmine’s lingering spirit. Determined to bring her back, the surviving friends band together, testing the limits of their magic and everything they know about life, death and each other.

Thrilling and absorbing, Deep in Providence is a story of profound yearning, and what happens when three teen girls are finally given the power to go after what they want.

The Merciless Ones by Namina Forna

It’s been six months since Deka has freed the goddesses and discovered who she really is. There are now wars waging across the kingdom.

Now, Deka is tasked with freeing the rest of the goddesses. Only as she begins to free them, she begins to see a strange symbol everywhere in places of worship and worn on armor.

Deka knows freeing the goddesses is just the beginning. She can tell there is something sinister out there threatening the kingdom connected to that symbol – something merciless – that her army will need to stop before humanity crumbles. But Deka’s powers are only getting stronger … and her strongest weapon could be herself.

Love Radio by Ebony LaDelle

Prince Jones is the guy with all the answers—or so it seems. After all, he has his own segment on Detroit’s popular hip-hop show, Love Radio, where he dishes out advice to the brokenhearted.

Prince has always dreamed of becoming a DJ and falling in love. But being the main caretaker for his mother and his little brother means his dreams will stay just that and the only romances in his life are the ones he hears about from his listeners – until he meets Dani Ford.

When the romantic DJ meets the ambitious writer, sparks fly. Prince is smitten, but Dani’s not looking to get derailed from her ambitions. She gives Prince just three dates to convince her that he’s worth falling for.

Three dates for the love expert to take his own advice, and just maybe change two lives forever.

All Signs Point to Yes

A YA anthology of love stories for each of the star signs that will showcase multicultural characters and celebrate the myriad facets of love, from meet-cutes to the lesser-explored love expressed by aromantic people, featuring 13 bestselling and award-winning multicultural authors.