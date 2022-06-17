New this week: June 14, 2022 nonfiction releases

This week’s nonfiction releases include Ibram X. Kendi’s advice in How to Raise an Antiracist; Linda Villarosa exposes health care disparities in Under the Skin; and Jessica Nabongo shares traveling experiences in The Catch Me if You Can.

How to Raise an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

The tragedies and reckonings around racism that have rocked the country have created a specific crisis for parents and other caregivers: How do we talk to our children about it? How do we raise our children to avoid repeating our racist history and the ongoing errors of the present? While we do the work of dismantling racist behaviors in ourselves and the world around us, how do we raise our children to be antiracists?

Following the model of his bestselling How to Be an Antiracist, Kendi combines vital scholarship with a compelling personal narrative of his own journey as a parent to create a work whose advice is grounded in research and relatable real-world experience. The chapters follow the stages of child development and don’t just help parents to raise antiracists, but also to create an antiracist world for them to grow and thrive in.

Under the Skin by Linda Villarosa

In 2018, Linda Villarosa’s New York Times Magazine article on maternal and infant mortality among black mothers and babies in America caused an awakening. Hundreds of studies had previously established a link between racial discrimination and the health of Black Americans, with little progress toward solutions. But Villarosa’s article exposing that a Black woman with a college education is as likely to die or nearly die in childbirth as a White woman with an eighth grade education, made racial disparities in health care impossible to ignore.

Now, in Under the Skin, Linda Villarosa lays bare the forces in the American health-care system and in American society that cause Black people to “live sicker and die quicker” compared to their white counterparts. Anchored by unforgettable human stories and offering incontrovertible proof, Under the Skin is dramatic, tragic, and necessary reading.

The Catch Me if You Can by Jessica Nabongo

In this inspiring travelogue, celebrated traveler and photographer Jessica Nabongo — the first Black woman on record to visit all 195 countries in the world —shares her journey around the globe with fascinating stories of adventure, culture, travel musts, and human connections.

It was a daunting task, but Jessica Nabongo, the beloved voice behind the popular website The Catch Me if You Can, made it happen, completing her journey to all 195 UN-recognized countries in the world in October 2019. Now, in this one-of-a-kind memoir, she reveals her top 100 destinations from her global adventure.

Beautifully illustrated with many of Nabongo’s own photographs, the book documents her remarkable experiences in each country.