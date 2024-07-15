Explore the African roots of famous fairy tales

In a recent revelation, Matthew Torres, also known as The Story Time Guy on social media, has brought to light the appropriation of African cultural elements by Andrew Lang, a renowned European author of children’s books. Lang, famous for stories like Cinderella and Rapunzel, is accused of using narratives rooted in the folklore of the Xhosa people, a Bantu ethnic group from South Africa, in his works from the late 19th century.

Lang’s version of Cinderella, published in 1889, and Rapunzel, released in 1890, seem to incorporate themes and elements found in African tales. Notably, a South African story published in 1895, “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters” by John Steptoe, shares similarities with Lang’s Cinderella. This story celebrates the virtues of selflessness, generosity, and kindness in its heroine, Nyasha, who ultimately marries a prince.

Further supporting the African origins of these narratives, historian William Bascom points out that the Hausa people of West Africa had their version of Cinderella dating back to 1911. This version features a young girl oppressed by her stepfamily but helped by magical frogs to attend a festival, a plot that mirrors the Western Cinderella story.

Interestingly, the earliest documented version of the Cinderella story may trace back not to Africa but to Chinese culture. The tale of Yeh-Shen, recorded during China’s Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD), features similar elements of oppression, magical assistance, and a distinctive shoe that fits only the protagonist’s foot. This story was introduced to Western audiences in the mid-20th century.

These revelations challenge the notion of a singular cultural origin for such universal tales, highlighting the rich, interconnected heritage of global folklore. As Torres points out, while Lang popularized these stories in the Western world, he was certainly not their originator.