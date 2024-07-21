7 Afrofuturism books that reimagine freedom for Black people

Afrofuturism is a much-need relief in a time when the relationship between America and its citizens feels increasingly complex, literature offers a powerful escape. With recent headlines highlighting the decline of affirmative action, reduced scholarships for Black students, and widespread book bans, many are searching for ways to navigate these challenging realities. Afrofuturism, a genre that blends science fiction, history, and culture, provides a unique lens through which to explore freedom and resilience.

Understanding Afrofuturism

According to the Metropolitan Museum of Arts, “Afrofuturism is not just about creating imagined worlds; it can also offer an escape from real-world troubles or can be used as a way of examining the problems that African Americans currently face in the world.” This genre invites readers to envision new possibilities and fight for a better future.

7 must-read Afrofuturist books