7 Afrofuturism books that reimagine freedom for Black people

Afrofuturism is a much-need relief in a time when the relationship between America and its citizens feels increasingly complex, literature offers a powerful escape. With recent headlines highlighting the decline of affirmative action, reduced scholarships for Black students, and widespread book bans, many are searching for ways to navigate these challenging realities. Afrofuturism, a genre that blends science fiction, history, and culture, provides a unique lens through which to explore freedom and resilience.
Understanding Afrofuturism
According to the Metropolitan Museum of Arts, “Afrofuturism is not just about creating imagined worlds; it can also offer an escape from real-world troubles or can be used as a way of examining the problems that African Americans currently face in the world.” This genre invites readers to envision new possibilities and fight for a better future.
7 must-read Afrofuturist books
- Binti by Nnedi Okorafor
Binti is offered a chance to attend a prestigious university in space, but her journey is interrupted when her ship is attacked, leaving her as the sole survivor. Can she survive the voyage and fulfill her dreams?
- The Rage of Dragons by Evan Winter
This epic fantasy novel, described as “Game of Thrones meets Gladiator,” follows a young man in a world caught in eternal war, where he becomes his people’s only hope for survival.
- Koontown Killing Kaper by Bill Campbell
In a city plagued by the murders of rappers, a former supermodel and homicide detective teams up with her old partner to uncover the truth and save their community.
- The Record Keeper by Agnes Gomillion
Set after World War III, this novel explores race relations as Arika grapples with her upbringing and the fight for her people’s liberation.
- The Upper World by Femi Fadugba
In this upcoming Netflix adaptation, the lives of two Black Londoners intersect, leading them to change the course of history together.
- Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson
As the rich abandon the city, a young woman must uncover her family’s roots to save her community from despair.
- Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun by Tolá Okogwu
This young adult novel features a British Nigerian girl whose Afro hair possesses psychokinetic powers, merging elements of Black Panther and X-Men.