The wife of former Seattle Seahawks great Earl Thomas has been charged with multiple felonies related to allegedly swindling her estranged husband out of millions of dollars.

Nina Thomas was arrested and released from custody in Austin, Texas, and charged with multiple felonies associated with allegedly stealing nearly three million dollars from her estranged husband — after she filed for divorce from the future Hall of Famer.

Nina Thomas reportedly conspired to steal millions from husband

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Nina Thomas conspired with a man to commit wire fraud,,. money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

Nina Thomas conspired with another man, reports state

She and her alleged boyfriend, Kevin J. Thompson, took more than $2.7 million from Thomas that was later used to purchase breast implants and a Birkin bag, among other items.

According to NOLA.com, Thompson is alleged to have cashed Thomas’ NFL checks, stolen from his bank account, and transferred car ownership for a number of vehicles. He was arrested in 2023 and charged with identity theft, forgery, money laundering, credit card fraud, computer fraud, and bank fraud.

Police did not say definitively if the two cases are related.

Back in 2020, Nina Thomas was arrested for holding her husband, Earl Thomas, at gunpoint and knifepoint after allegedly catching him naked in bed with another woman.